BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Turnpike announced detours Friday for certain travelers.

On Saturday, April 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, April 17, Ohio Turnpike eastbound ramps to-and-from U.S. 250 east at Toll Plaza 118 (Sandusky-Norwalk) will be closed for pavement resurfacing.

All other ramps will remain open.

Weekend weather should not hamper the road work.

