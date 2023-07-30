*Attached video: 2023 construction projects planned for NE Ohio

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has asked that Turnpike drivers, especially those traveling to Cedar Point, avoid taking the Sandusky-Bellevue Toll Plaza 110 exit.

An Ohio Department of Transportation roadway project and a lengthy detour on state Route 4 North are set to take place for the next 30 days, according to a press release from the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The Turnpike Commission asks that drivers take the Sandusky-Norwalk/U.S. 250. Toll Plaza 118 exit instead.

Beginning Monday, ODOT will close the intersection of state Route 4, state Route 99 and Skadden Road, between Mason Road and Portland Road in Erie County, to convert the intersection into a single-lane roundabout, according to the release.

ODOT expects that area to reopen on August 29, the release said.

Toll Plaza 110 will remain open.

For the latest travel conditions on the Ohio Turnpike, click here.