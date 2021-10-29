Ohio trucker retires without having accident in 27 years, 3 million miles

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County trucker went on his last shift without ever having an accident. That’s 27 years for 3 million miles.

Jeff Harley got a police escort for a retirement party on Friday. It was held at the Yellow Truck Terminal in Beaver Township with friends and family there to cheer him on.

In his whole career, Harley never logged an accident.

“Can you imagine 3 million miles, you don’t hit a deer? For 3 million miles, you don’t hit a curb. How many people can go a year without getting a speeding ticket?” said Mandy McHenry, terminal manager.

Harley said the secret to being a good driver is simple: Just pay attention.