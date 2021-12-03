Ohio troopers seize more than 70 pounds of pot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confiscated 71 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.
Sgt. Ray Santiago tells the FOX 8 I-Team a trooper stopped the vehicle near mile marker 173 in Summit County around 9 a.m. Thursday.
There were two people in the car.
Both were arrested.
OSHP tells FOX 8 the suspects are from Miami, Florida.
They face charges of drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.
Officials say the marijuana confiscated had a street value of $195,000.