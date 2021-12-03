Ohio troopers seize more than 70 pounds of pot

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) confiscated 71 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike Thursday morning.

Sgt. Ray Santiago tells the FOX 8 I-Team a trooper stopped the vehicle near mile marker 173 in Summit County around 9 a.m. Thursday.

There were two people in the car.

Courtesy: OSHP

Both were arrested.

OSHP tells FOX 8 the suspects are from Miami, Florida.

They face charges of drug trafficking and possession of marijuana.

Officials say the marijuana confiscated had a street value of $195,000.