Ohio troopers seize $30K in ‘gray death,’ other drugs during traffic stop

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol found a dangerous mixture of drugs during a traffic stop in Pickaway County.

Troopers stopped a car for speeding on US 23 Friday morning. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office canine alerted authorities to the vehicle, prompting a search.

According to the patrol, troopers found 235 grams of meth, 165 grams of heroin and 48 fentanyl tablets. They also discovered “gray death,” a mixture of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil. The drugs have an estimated value of $30,000, the highway patrol said.

Lashaye Genisis Bowles, 31, and Tahzarai Lashebra Pitts, 25, of Detroit, were arrested for possession and trafficking. They were taken to the Pickaway County Jail.