Ohio troopers make more OVI arrests leading into New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued a warning ahead of New Year’s Eve after a substantial amount of OVI and drug-related arrests over the Christmas holiday.

According to its Christmas holiday report, there were nine traffic fatalities from Dec. 24 until Dec. 27. That is the lowest number it’s seen in the past three years.

Meantime, troopers made 142 impaired driving arrests, which is a 137-percent increase above last year.

“It’s no accident that we saw a significant decrease in the number of traffic fatalities when you consider how much we removed impaired drivers,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago.

There were also 907 crashes and 85 drug arrests in the state, both up from 2019.

Meantime, troopers are gearing up to be out in full force on New Year’s Eve.

State patrol reminds people to use #677 to report impaired drivers or any drug activity.

