ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– Troopers arrested a suspect after a break-in and chase in three counties early Friday morning.

The suspects stole vehicles from Bill Harris Dodge Jeep Chrysler in Ashland, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to Intestate 71 in Ashland County to search for the suspects, and spotted a Dodge Challenger and Jeep Cherokee speeding at about 3:30 a.m. They clocked the Challenger at more than 100 mph and attempted a traffic stop.

They pursued the Jeep into Morrow County, where they lost sight of it. Troopers located it in Delaware County and restarted the chase with the help of the patrol’s helicopter.

The driver crash at I-71 and Interstate 270, where troopers took 18-year-old DeAnthony Harris, of Reynoldsburg, into custody.

Harris was charged with failure to comply with a police order and taken to the Richland County Jail. More charges are likely.