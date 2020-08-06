Ohio travel advisory issued for six states with widespread coronavirus

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference on August 4, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine has issued a travel advisory for six states due to widespread coronavirus.

The news came from the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon.

The advisory is for states with coronavirus positivity over 15%, which the Ohio Department of Health says is an indicator of how much COVID-19 is in a community.

Here are the states under the advisory:

  • Mississippi – 25.8%
  • Alabama – 19.9%
  • Nevada – 19%
  • Florida – 18.2%
  • Arizona – 18.1%
  • Idaho – 17.5%

Texas and South Carolina could be next on the advisory if their rates don’t drop. They’re both sitting at 14%.

The governor’s office is asking anyone who has to travel to those states to self quarantine for 14 days when they return.

Ohio has a 5% positivity rate.

Vermont has the lowest positivity rate in the nation, with just .4%.

ODH will update the list every Wednesday.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s regularly scheduled Thursday 2 p.m. briefing has been moved to Friday, so as not to overlap with President Trump’s visit to Ohio.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app