Ohio travel advisory issued for six states with widespread coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine has issued a travel advisory for six states due to widespread coronavirus.
The news came from the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon.
The advisory is for states with coronavirus positivity over 15%, which the Ohio Department of Health says is an indicator of how much COVID-19 is in a community.
Here are the states under the advisory:
- Mississippi – 25.8%
- Alabama – 19.9%
- Nevada – 19%
- Florida – 18.2%
- Arizona – 18.1%
- Idaho – 17.5%
Texas and South Carolina could be next on the advisory if their rates don’t drop. They’re both sitting at 14%.
The governor’s office is asking anyone who has to travel to those states to self quarantine for 14 days when they return.
Ohio has a 5% positivity rate.
Vermont has the lowest positivity rate in the nation, with just .4%.
ODH will update the list every Wednesday.
Gov. Mike DeWine’s regularly scheduled Thursday 2 p.m. briefing has been moved to Friday, so as not to overlap with President Trump’s visit to Ohio.