Ohio travel advisory issued for six states with widespread coronavirus

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference on August 4, 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine has issued a travel advisory for six states due to widespread coronavirus.

The news came from the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon.

➡ Travel Advisory Update: Based on new positivity rates, Ohioans are encouraged to avoid travel to the states in yellow. Anyone entering Ohio after travel to these states is asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.



More: https://t.co/okBJHIYR5Z#InThisTogetherOhio #MasksOnOhio pic.twitter.com/OZpDkAwV6O — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 5, 2020

The advisory is for states with coronavirus positivity over 15%, which the Ohio Department of Health says is an indicator of how much COVID-19 is in a community.

Here are the states under the advisory:

Mississippi – 25.8%

Alabama – 19.9%

Nevada – 19%

Florida – 18.2%

Arizona – 18.1%

Idaho – 17.5%

Texas and South Carolina could be next on the advisory if their rates don’t drop. They’re both sitting at 14%.

The governor’s office is asking anyone who has to travel to those states to self quarantine for 14 days when they return.

Ohio has a 5% positivity rate.

Vermont has the lowest positivity rate in the nation, with just .4%.

ODH will update the list every Wednesday.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s regularly scheduled Thursday 2 p.m. briefing has been moved to Friday, so as not to overlap with President Trump’s visit to Ohio.