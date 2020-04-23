Ohio toddler walks away from home, drowns in neighborhood pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A toddler who walked away from his family’s home in Ohio’s capital city was later found drowned in a small pond in his neighborhood.

Columbus police say 2-year-old Birane Talla was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday by a relative.

Officers soon began searching the area and eventually found the toddler in “life-threatening condition” in a small pond just before 8:15 p.m.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, but police say foul play is not suspected and it’s unlikely criminal charges will be filed.