Ohio toddler may have started fire that killed him, according to investigators

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy may have accidentally started a fire in his grandmother’s apartment that led to his death.

The fire in Cincinnati was reported around 2:20 p.m. Monday, and emergency responders soon found Amari Campbell hiding under a bed in the burning apartment.

He suffered serious burns and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell’s grandmother, who was caring for him at the time, safely escaped the flames with the help of neighbors.

But the flames and extreme heat prevented them from getting to the child.

Officials say Campbell apparently was lighting incense in the apartment when a couch caught on fire and the flames soon spread.

The family has started a GoFundMe for funeral expenses.

“Amari, man, I love you, man. You hear me? Daddy loves you, man. I pray for you every minute and every second, man,” Robert Eubanks said in an interview with WLWT.