Ohio to toughen hazing penalties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will sign Senate Bill 126 into law Tuesday morning.

Collin’s Law will increase criminal penalties for hazing, including forced consumption of alcohol or a drug.

The law also widens the scope of who can be punished for hazing.

The bill is named for Collin Wiant.

Collin Wiant

The 18-year-old Ohio University Sigma Pi pledge died in November of 2018 when Wiant’s family says fraternity members forced him to ingest nitrous oxide.

Wiant’s parents will be there for the bill signing scheduled for Tuesday.

Joining them will be the parents of Stone Foltz.

Seven young men are charged in connection with his death at Bowling Green University.

Foltz, a 20-year-old from Delaware, Ohio, was a sophomore who died in March of 2021 after an event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

The Lucas County coroner ruled Foltz’s cause of death was fatal ethanol intoxication that occurred during a college fraternity hazing ritual.

