Ohio to no longer post daily COVID reports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Two years after the first COVID-19 cases were identified in Ohio, the state health department has decided to no longer post daily updates on cases.

The announcement came from Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff at a press conference Thursday. The new policy will begin next week.

ODH weekly reports will be released every Thursday. Dr. Vanderhoff said Ohio was one of the few remaining states reporting daily totals.

He said the new model focuses on the severity of cases and the stress put on hospitals.

The 7-day moving average shows a 3.2 percent positivity for COVID cases, according to ODH data. In January that number was above 28%.

Currently, 729 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. Of those, 147 are in the ICU.

There are hospital admissions in every age group, according to OHA data, but they have decreased dramatically.

A summary of key reporting changes:

COVID-19 new and cumulative cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and vaccinations that are currently updated daily at coronavirus.ohio.gov will be updated weekly on Thursdays starting Thursday, March 17. Cases will continue to be assigned to the appropriate illness onset date, and vaccinations to their appropriate administration date.

Newly reported COVID-19 deaths (currently reported twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays) will be reported on Thursdays and will continue to be assigned to the appropriate date of death.

Data about long-term care facilities, as well as the reports from partner agencies (Developmental Disabilities, Veteran’s Homes, Youth Services, Mental Health and Addiction Services and Rehabilitation and Corrections), will be published weekly on Thursdays.

K-12 schools will no longer be required to report positive COVID-19 cases to their local health departments, unless the school tests a student for COVID-19 and the result is positive. In addition, the COVID-19 School Reporting dashboard will be archived.

According to ODH, the statewide average case number per 100,000 residents has dropped below 100, with an average of 78.2 cases per 100,000 people as of March 9.