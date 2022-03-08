Ohio therapy dog a finalist for 2022 Cadbury Bunny

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – A therapy dog who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio is a finalist for the 2022 Cadbury Bunny.

The winning pet will make it into the Cadbury Bunny Hall of Fame.

Annie Rose is an English Doodle.

She visits nursing homes and loves doing therapy work, according to her submission.

During COVID-19 when residents couldn’t have visitors, Annie Rose would do window visits to keep spirits up.

People can cast a vote through March 22 for their favorite finalist.

The winner will also get a starring role in the 2022 Cadbury Easter Bunny commercial.

Cadbury is donating $5,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

They’ll donate an additional $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast, up to $20,000.

“We are grateful for the generous support we’ve received from Cadbury over the past four years,” said Rebecca Frommer, Director, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA. “By voting for your favorite pet in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, the ASPCA will receive vital donations from Cadbury to help us continue our lifesaving work to rescue and protect animals in need.”

You can watch Annie Rose’s audition video here.

Other finalists include a llama, a bearded dragon, a sugar glider and a hedgehog, so there is some serious competition.

Cast your vote here.

The lucky winner will be announced on March 29.