Ohio teen serves up meals to hundreds of officers amid protests

Columbus Police Department photo/Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — One Ohio teen has taken the time to make sure that members of the Columbus Police Department and the Ohio National Guard are getting enough to eat while working during downtown protests.

Markel Davis, a 17-year-old on summer break, has grilled up burgers and hot dogs for hundreds of officers since the protesting began, packaging them and delivering them in person.

Officers have been policing the area since last week, when protests broke out following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died while in police custody. His death was later ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, Columbus police officers came by Davis’ home to recognize his efforts. (You can see photos of that in the video below.)

In a Facebook post, the boy’s mom said that Davis’ dream is to become a cop one day.

“Maybe this will shed some light and a little more peace to the world,” she said of sharing the story.

