Ohio teen missing after leaving home for tanning salon; car found at church parking lot with keys, phone inside

GREENFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — The parents of an 18-year-old Greenfield girl say she went missing after leaving home to go to a tanning salon.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Hillsboro Police Department, Madison Bell was last seen around 10:30 a.m. May 17. She was leaving her house to go to a tanning salon.

Her car was found a couple of hours later at the Good Shepherd Church in Greenfield. Her mother, Melissa Montavon, said her cell phone was in the car, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

Bell’s mother posted a plea on Facebook asking for her return.

She wrote in part: “Please continue to pray for her safe return as we are all devastated. Maddie- if you’re out there, come home. We love you so much and are worried sick. Whomever has her please let her call or message me and please bring her back to her family. We are relentless and will find her! Thank you to all our family and community members who have went above and beyond to help search for her. This is her graduation week and she wouldn’t miss this for anything and I know she was looking forward to it.”

Bell is 5’6″ tall and weighs 120 to 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She also has gray contact lenses, a cross tattoo on her neck and a ghost tattoo on her side.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Highland County Sheriff’s Office at 937-393-1421.