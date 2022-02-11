Ohio teen charged with allegedly bringing gun to school

A Taurus, .45 caliber semi-auto pistol found inside a Columbus high school student’s backpack (Credit: Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Columbus police say a teen is charged after officers allegedly found a handgun in his backpack at a Columbus high school on Thursday.

At 11 a.m., officers responded to Briggs High School for a student that reportedly brought a handgun into the building and fought with the school security personnel when they attempted to search his backpack, according to Columbus police Facebook post.

School security says students heard the 15-year-old suspect bragging about having a handgun at school.

Columbus police officers found a Taurus, .45 caliber semi-auto pistol inside his backpack, which was loaded with the chamber empty, but with 8 live .45 caliber rounds of ammunition loaded into the gun’s magazine. A second magazine was recovered from the bag and was loaded with 19 live rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.

The suspect was charged with carrying concealed weapons and conveying a firearm into the School Safety Zone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

