COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Suspects are in custody after a Columbus City Schools teacher was robbed at gunpoint on school property Monday afternoon.

Authorities responded to East High School at 1500 E. Broad St. around noon on Monday after a teacher was confronted by armed suspects in the parking lot, according to Columbus City Schools.

Police engaged in a pursuit as the suspects attempted to drive off with the teacher’s car.

Columbus Division of Police said two suspects were caught a short time later and are in custody. The teacher was not injured.