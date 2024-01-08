CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – A teacher who was attacked by a student in Ohio suffered a serious brain injury following an assault that happened during class.

The incident happened at Colerain High School on Thursday, police say.

According to a statement from the prosecutor’s office, a 16-year-old punched the 60-year-old teacher multiple times in the head.

“Due to the severity of the assault, the victim was transported to the hospital, where her skull cap had to be removed in order to prevent brain damage due to swelling,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.

The student faces felony assault charges.

According to local reports, police say the student “ingested an unknown drug” before the incident and became “distraught.”

The student reportedly also suffered a “self-inflicted” head injury and injured another student before his arrest, according to WLWT 5.