OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge.

Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings.

Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at the district.

The alleged rape happened with another adult, officials say

Crosier posted a $50,000 cash bond and is pending a court date.