Ohio Task Force 1 to help with Florida building collapse search

Members of the Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force 3 heavy rigging team work at the site of a partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, near Miami Beach, Florida, June 28, 2021. Picture taken June 28, 2021. FLORIDA TASK FORCE 3/Handout via REUTERS

MIAMI (WJW)– Ohio Task Force 1 is going to the site of the devastating building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The urban search and rescue team, which is managed by FEMA, was activated on Wednesday. A spokesman for Ohio Task Force 1 said about 80 members and several canine search teams will assist in the search.

Champlain Towers South, a 40-year-old condo complex, collapsed early Thursday morning. Sixteen bodies have been recovered and 147 people are still missing.

Rescuers have carefully sifted through the piles of concrete, steel and remnants of people’s homes in hopes of locating survivors. No one has been found alive since Thursday.