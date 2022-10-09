FORT MYERS, Fla. (WJW) — After nearly two weeks of helping Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian, Ohio Task Force 1 is coming back home.

The 84-person search and rescue team based out of Dayton reportedly rescued multiple people and their pets as well as worked to evacuate those in unsafe areas of the Gulf Coast. They also searched thousands of structures for damage and worked with local officials as needed.

Photo courtesy Ohio Task Force 1/Facebook

The group was officially demobilized Sunday at 6 a.m., however it’s unclear when the team is arriving back in Ohio.

Hurricane Ian left more than 70 people dead and ravaged parts of Florida, North Carolina, Cuba and Puerto Rico. Find out more information about making donations to hurricane relief right here.