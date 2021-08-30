Ohio Task Force 1 ready to help in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (WJW) – Ohio Task Force 1 is prepared to move into action.

The team arrived in Lafayette Saturday to ride out Hurricane Ida.

The search and rescue team says they’re ready when they get the call.

“This is the type of rescue work the team trains for year-round,” said Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe.

FEMA activated search and rescue teams across the country ahead of the storm’s arrival.

“Our team has a very capable water rescue team, medical specialists, structural specialists, and very experienced canine search teams. Ohio should be proud of the contingent we are injecting into this rescue effort,” Sinewe said.

The team was deployed after the 9/11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina.