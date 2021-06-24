Ohio Task Force 1 on alert for Miami deployment

DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Task Force 1 is preparing for possible deployment to Miami in wake of Thursday morning’s condominium collapse. (Watch the video above for a look at the damage.)

The 12-story beachfront building partially collapsed around 1:30 a.m., killing at least one person and trapping others. By late afternoon, authorities said nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for. Officials did not know how many people were in the tower when it fell.

Ohio Task Force 1 announced on Facebook Thursday evening that they have been placed on alert by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The organization says “an alert is official notification to start to final take steps to be fully prepared to respond. This is all part of the formal procedures the team uses for all deployments.”

The team is reportedly taking necessary steps to prepare for departure including team rostering, physically loading equipment in the appropriate vehicles and taking preliminary medical steps to ensure the team meet specific health standards, including FEMA required COVID-19 protection measures.

The team is also making personal preparations for possible deployment and currently waiting for final orders.