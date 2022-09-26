A convoy of 14 semis, trucks, buses, boats and trailers headed south toward Alabama (Credit: Ohio Task Force 1 via Facebook)

(WJW) — Dozens of Ohio Task Force 1 members are headed down south in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian.

As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service posted that the center of Ian, forecast to become a major hurricane, was located about 90 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman.

NWS says Ian is expected to hit the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph but the NWS says rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so. Rainfall amounts in the Florida peninsula could be anywhere from 3 to 8 inches. Tornadoes are possible late Monday and into Tuesday.

On Saturday afternoon, 47 members of Ohio Task Force 1 set out in a convoy of 14 semis, trucks, buses, boats and trailers headed south toward Alabama, for now.

Task forces pack personal gear and equipment to last up to 14 days per deployment. (Credit: Ohio Task Force 1 via Facebook)

The team is being staged in preparation for the potential impact of Hurricane Ian. (Credit: Ohio Task Force 1 via Facebook)

“The situation remains fluid and the team remains flexible,” the post says.

Task Force Leader Jack Reall says, “Everyone is healthy, in good spirits, and ready to do good work for the impacted area.”