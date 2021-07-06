Ohio Supreme Court refuses appeal of ex-Cleveland cop who killed Tamir Rice

12-year-old Tamir Rice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says it will not hear an appeal over the firing of a white Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice outside a city recreation center in 2014.

The court announced its decision Tuesday. An arbitrator and a county judge upheld Timothy Loehmann’s 2017 firing for providing false information on his job application.

An appeals court in Cleveland dismissed an appeal earlier this year citing a police union’s failure to serve notice on attorneys hired by the city.

Loehmann, a rookie, shot Tamir within seconds of a cruiser skidding to a stop near a gazebo where he’d been sitting.

