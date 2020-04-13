Ohio Supreme Court issues temporary stay to halt some in-person hearings for local court

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay to halt some in-person hearings in Medina County Domestic Relations Court after a pair of attorneys filed complaints about a judge continuing to hold non-essential hearings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, attorneys David McArtor and Adam Thurman each filed writs with the Ohio Supreme Court claiming that Judge Mary Kovack was putting people in danger by holding non-essential court proceedings.

“What Judge Kovack has been doing in the Medina Domestic Relations Court almost no other court that I practice in has been doing,” McArtor said. “As far as a nonessential civil matter at this juncture, there’s just no reason to endanger the public.”

McArtor’s complaint states Kovack “continues to hold in-person final hearings on non-essential and non-emergency issues if on the day of the final hearing the parties have not settled the case,” and she is “continuing to jeopardize the health of the community at large.”

On March 20, the Ohio Supreme Court directed local courts to delay non-essential appearances or else conduct them by phone or video.

However, a Medina County Domestic Relations Court document provided to attorneys stated if parties can’t resolve their case by phone they must be prepared to appear in person.

“This was something that we did not take lightly,” McArtor said, noting he filed the complaint after Kovack planned to dismiss a case involving his client if the parties – who are both first responders – did not appear in-person.

He said he has “great respect” for Kovack and has held two campaign fundraisers for her, but he felt going to the Supreme Court was a necessary step.

“I’ve been a great supporter of hers, and Medina is a relatively small legal town. Taking task with a local sitting judge in the Ohio Supreme Court, as you might understand, is a big deal,” McArtor said.

Thurman said he filed his complaint with the state’s high court after the Medina County court did not rule on a continuance he sought, and he did not want to put himself or his clients at risk by appearing in person.

“There was really no reason at all why it couldn’t be postponed for a couple of months,” Thurman said.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor issued a temporary stay Friday on all non-emergency hearings in Kovack’s court involving McArtor and Thurman’s cases. Under the Supreme Court order, Kovack has until noon Tuesday to file an official response.

Kovack declined an interview request from FOX 8 and instead issued a statement saying she is “concerned with the safety and the well-being of others and is both cognizant and mindful of others’ fears.”

The statement said the court moved all hearings to start with a telephone conference but did not explain why non-emergency final hearings were still being held in person.

It noted steps Medina County Domestic Relations Court has taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including ordering stays on the execution of warrants, increasing sanitation of the court house, staffing changes and efforts to encourage social distancing.

Kovack said in the statement that the Medina County Domestic Relations Court is using an Ohio Supreme Court grant to begin video conferencing for nearly all in-person hearings. She said the video conferencing system should be in effect by April 20.

“We have implemented every safeguard and [are] working with the Supreme Court on technology. The stay is only with respect to the two attorneys who filed the writs,” Kovack said in the statement.

While emergency hearings will continue to be held in person, Kovack said it is “unlikely” there will be any contested in-person hearings held in her court this week.

Last month, Justice O’Connor disqualified Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr from presiding over hearings in non-jail criminal and traffic cases after she ignored an administrative order from the court to reschedule those hearings and continued holding in-person hearings.