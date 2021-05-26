Northeast Ohio Memorial Day events guide

(See more on what to expect from the Cleveland Metroparks this Memorial Day weekend in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s a return to in-person events for many Northeast Ohio communities this Memorial Day weekend.

Check out our guide to parades and ceremonies, as well as some family fun, in the list below:

Avon Lake

Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. on May 31 with a ceremony immediately following at Veterans Memorial Park.

Bedford

Memorial Day parade on May 31 at 10:15 a.m. from Bedford City Hall. Ceremonies at Bedford Public Square and Bedford Cemetery.

Berea

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest May 28 to May 31 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The area’s best ribs compete for the title. Bands and children’s activity area.

Brecksville

Memorial Day parade from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning at the Brecksville Fire Department.

Brunswick

Ceremony at Westview Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 31. No parade this year.

Canton

The Greater Canton Veterans Council will have its parade at 10 a.m. on May 31. It will start at the McKinley Downtown Campus, west on Tuscarawas Street, north on Elgin and end with a ceremony at the McKinley Monument.

Cedar Point

Opening day for Cedar Point Shores Waterpark is May 29.

Chardon

Ceremony at the Veteran’s Memorial near the Geauga County Courthouse at 10 a.m. on May 31.

Eastlake

Ceremony at the Boulevard of 500 Flags at 11 a.m. on May 31.

Elyria

Ceremony starts at 9 a.m. on May 31 at the Ely Square Foundation with the parade beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Green

Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. on May 31 from Green High School. Ceremony on Green Veterans Memorial Park at noon.

Independence

Memorial Day service at 9:30 a.m. on May 31 at the War Memorial on the Square.

Jackson Township

Gold Star Memorial dedication at 11 a.m. on May 31 at North Park.

Massillon

Parade at 9:30 a.m. on May 31 rom Lincoln Way East and Eighth Street NE, south on Third Street SE and west on Tremont Avenue. American Legion Post 144 will have a ceremony at Calvary Cemetery at 9 a.m.

Mentor

Annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Mentor Cemetery on Hopkins Road at 10 a.m. May 31.

Middleburg Heights

The Rolling Thunder will escort the Ohio Flags of Honor at 7 p.m. on May 27. Residents are encouraged to line the route: Interstate 71 to Pearl, Pearl north to Bagley, Bagley west to city hall. There will be a ceremony at city hall Friday evening, following by the Rockie Lynne Tribute Concert. The flags will be on display all week with a closing ceremony at 2 p.m. on May 31.

Medina

The Vietnam Veterans of America Medina Chapter will have its ceremony at the Medina County Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Northland Drive at 1:15 p.m. on May 31.

North Ridgeville

Memorial Day parade at 9:45 on May from the senior center down Bainbridge Road and ending Ranger Stadium.

Painesville

American Legion Post 336 will place flags on veterans graves with a short ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 31.

Parma

The Joseph J. Jacubic American Legion Post 572 color guard will have a service at 11:45 a.m. on May 31 at Veterans Memorial Park.

Seven Hills

Memorial Day Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Mon May 31 from St. Columbkille and go down Broadview Road. It ends at city hall with a ceremony at 11:15 a.m.

Shaker Heights

Ceremony on the front lawn of city hall at 9 a.m. on May 31. The annual parade was postponed until Labor Day.

Strongsville

VFW Post 3345’s parade will start at St. Joseph Chruch on Pearl Road at 11 a.m. on May 31 and head south to Zverina Lane. It ends at the Freedom Trail Gazebo.

University Heights

Memorial Day ceremony at Walter Stinson Community Park at 10 a.m.