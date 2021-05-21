Independence Day fireworks return to Cleveland for 2021

Crowds (darkened) along the Cuyahoga River in downtown Cleveland Ohio watch as fireworks ascend beyond the mouth of the river (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Independence Day celebrations in Cleveland are coming back with a bang!

On Sunday, July 4, residents and visitors can head to these locations to see Cleveland’s Light Up the Lake fireworks display:

  • Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20: the main location, presented by Downtown Cleveland Alliance (DCA) and The City of Cleveland
  • Flats West Bank: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk, Music Box Supper Club, Shooters on the Water, Superior Viaduct, Wendy Park and Whiskey Island 
  • Flat East Bank: Flats East Bank Boardwalk, Settlers Landing, Margaritaville, Punch Bowl Social Rooftop, Lago Veranda and other Flats East Bank restaurants 
  • North Coast Harbor: Voinovich Bicentennial Park, Edgewater Beach and Kirtland Park

The fireworks display will begin at dusk over Lake Erie.

Admission is free.

