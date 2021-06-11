Cleveland public pools and spray basins open for the season Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The city of Cleveland‘s public outdoor pools and spray parks open for the summer on Saturday after being closed all of 2020.

The locations are open Wednesdays through Sunday from noon until 7:30 p.m. If temperatures exceed 85 degrees, they are open seven days a week.

They will operate on a limited capacity because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Here is a list of the pools and spray basins:

Arthur Johnston spray basin: East 147th Street and Seville Avenue

Crossburn spray basin: Crossburn Avenue, west of West 130th Street

Dove spray basin: East 102nd Street and Dove Avenue

Easton spray basin: East 88th Street, south of Kinsman Road

Emery spray basin: West 130th Street, south of I-71

Fairview spray basin: West 38th Street and Franklin Boulevard

Forest Hills Park pool: 12310 Arlington Ave.

Gassaway Pool: 2306 East 100th St.

Gawron spray basin: East 136th Street and Harvard Avenue

Glendale Park pool: 3813 East 149th St.

Grant spray basin: East 39th Street and Central Avenue

Grdina spray basin: East 61st Street and St. Clair Avenue

Greenwood Park pool: 2220 West 38th St.

Groton spray basin: Groton Road, south of Green Road

Halloran Park pool and spray basin: 3550 West 117th St.

Herman Park spray basin: West 60th Street and Herman Avenue

Irma East spray basin: 74th Street and Irma Avenue

James Bell Pool: 2280 East 71st St.

Ken Johnson pool: 9206 Woodland Ave.

Kerruish Park pool: 17218 Tarkington Ave.

Lake Park pool: 1341 West 85th St.

League Park spray basin: East 66th Street and Lexington Avenue

Lincoln Park pool: 1200 Starkweather Ave.

Loew Park pool: 4741 West 32nd St.

Luke Easter pool: 3165 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Mercedes Cotner spray: West 95th Street, south of Denison Ave

Meyer Pool: 3266 West 30th St.

Michael Zone spray basin: 6301 Lorain Ave.

Moulton/Scoutway spray basin: East 115th Street and Moulton Avenue

Neff Pool: East 193rd Street and Bella Drive

R.J. Taylor spray basin: Melville Road, off of Nottingham Road

Roberto Clemente spray basin: West 38th Street and Seymour Avenue

Rockefeller Park spray basin: East 105th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Sunrise Pool: 3521 West 95th St.

Trent spray basin: West 40th Street and Trent Avenue

Tromba Pool: 16411 Mandalay Ave.

Warsaw Park pool: 4021 East 64th St.