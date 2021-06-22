Best playgrounds in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Northeast Ohio is home to some whimsical and imaginative playgrounds. And bonus, many of these parks are inclusive or have accessible features.

This 82-acre park in Green has a walking trail, protected wetland and a stocked fishing pond. It also features two playgrounds, including the award-winning Heritage Hill.

Located in Medina, this park has an inclusive playground with wheelchair ramps. The StoryWalk allows families to read along the trail. There’s also a 3-acre fishing pond and a fully-enclosed dog park.

Carolyn Ludwig Mugrage Park (Photo via: Medina County Park District)

Cascade Park in Elyria is an 145-acre park with rivers and waterfalls. There’s a large playground with splash pad and a smaller playground at 19 Acres.

Cascade Park (Photo via: Lorain County Metroparks)

This playground in the city of Avon has outdoor musical instruments and its Storybook Trail. Next to the aquatic facility.

Every Child’s Playground (Photo via: city of Avon)

This brightly-colored playground has all the staples: slides, swings and climby things. Located in Fairlawn with elevated paths and paved trails.

This castle-themed playground in Wadsworth with walkways and slides will have the little ones feeling like royalty.

Kaleidoscope Playground (Photo via: city of Wadsworth)

A fire station-themed playground on Fishcreek Road in Stow with a neighbor educational purpose “Mini Stow” with stop lights and road signs.

Considered the crown jewel of the Lakewood Parks system at 31 acres on the lakefront. There are tennis and volleyball courts, gorgeous brick walkways and a skatepark. And for the children, the Kids Cove Playground with slides, climbing events and a really cool bridge with lookout towers.

Elmwood Park in Independence has three playgrounds. But the most popular in Liberty Playground, just west of the civic center. This colorful spot has two ziplines, as well as slides and climbing structures. There’s also accessible elements like the sand table and spinner.

Liberty Playground (Photo via: city of Independence)

A true standout on the list, Preston’s H.O.P.E. Playground is an accessible park with sand, swings and the Imagination Village, which is made up of six adorable, little buildings. It’s named for a boy born with spinal muscular atrophy. Located on the Mandel JCC Beachwood Campus.

At Bexley Park in South Euclid, this playground with a castle vibe is fully accessible. It’s by the city pool and an outdoor bicycle pump track.

The Miracle League Baseball Field and Inclusive Playground is located near Classic Park in Eastlake. It has a latex-free surface, ramps for wheelchairs and an igloo for some quiet time.

This sprawling park in Louisville features baseball fields, soccer fields and an amphitheater. But the highlight may be the Magical Rainbow Playground with its multi-colored peaks and columns.

Jackson Township’s North Park has it all: athletic fields, tennis courts and a fishing pond with boardwalk. There’s also an inclusive playground. The park department hosts several special events at this 70-acre gem.

The children’s playground at Chestnut Hills Park in Ravenna is another with a castle theme. But this one also has a tower, dungeon, pirate ship and a rocket. Out of this world!

Ravenna Community Playground (Photo via: city of Ravenna)

Missing your favorite? Let us know! Email jsteer@fox8.com.