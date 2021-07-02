Best places to kayak and canoe in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– OK, paddlers, it’s time to hit the water. Located along Northeast Ohio’s rivers and lakes, there are several rental and tour locations.

Rent a kayak or standup paddleboard for an adventure on the Rocky River and Lake Erie. Lessons are available. Guided programs rain or shine. Advanced reservations required.

This park and campground in Tuscarawas County has a swimming beach, vacation cabins and boat ramps. Atwood Lake Boats and Atwood Dock Marina both offer rentals of pontoon boats, fishing boats, sport boats and kayaks.

Paddle the Cuyahoga River in Portage County at this kayaking and canoeing spot. Trips range from one to six hours for beginner to experienced paddlers.

The livery and campground is between the Muskingum Trail and the Ohio Erie Canalway Towpath. Trips range from 3 to 11 miles down the Tuscarawas River.

Rentals on Chagrin River in Eastlake with an easy launch area. Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dusty’s Landing is a full-service marina on Turkeyfoot Lake in Portage Lakes. They have pontoon, paddleboard and kayak rentals.

Located on the west bank of The Flats, this spot offers power boat rentals, as well as single and double kayaks. Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May to September.

Mohican Adventures in Loudonville has everything an outdoorsy family would want. Camping, cabins, fishing and mini golf. Across the street it is own canoe livery for trips down the Mohican River in canoes, kayaks, rafts or tubes.

This sandy beach in Huron has a picnic shelter, grills and volleyball courts. Rent paddleboards and kayaks at the Paddle Shack from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

This company has three locations: Burning River Adventures in Cuyahoga Falls, Cuyahoga Valley Adventures in Akron and Mahoning River Adventures in Leavittsburg. Length of trip depends on the location. Shuttles back to your car.

Travel the Lake Erie Shoreline and Vermilion River Watershed. Rentals for kayaks, paddleboards and canoes available. Open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting.