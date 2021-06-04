2021 Northeast Ohio summer events guide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s not quite the full social calendar we’re used to, but many Northeast Ohio events are making their return this summer.
Rib ‘N Rock Food Truck Festival
Saturday, June 12 at Normandy High School in Parma. Order from the vendors and enjoy in your car.
Summer Solstice Festival
June 18 to June 20 at Sarah’s Vineyard in Cuyahoga Falls. Sample from other Ohio wineries. Live music and food vendors.
Downtown Willoughby Cruise-In
Saturday, June 19 in the historic downtown. Classic cars and incredible vehicles, along with bands and food vendors.
Put-in-Bay Pyrate Fest
June 25 to June 27 in Put-in-Bay. Bar crawl on Saturday and kid’s fest on Sunday.
Uncorked Wine Festival
Saturday, June 26 at the Great Lakes Science Center. Sample from more than 100 wines and champagnes.
Canton Blues Fest
July 9 and July 10 at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton. Fourteen blues acts will take the stage.
Cain Park Arts Festival
July 9 to July 11 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Dozens of award-winning artists showing their jewelry, glass, leather, paintings and more.
Christmas in July
Saturday, July 3 in downtown Willoughby. A Christmas ale-themed bar crawl at eight locations.
Cleveland Pops Orchestra and Fireworks
Saturday, July 3 at Perici Amphitheatre in Twinsburg. An evening of music and fireworks for the whole family. Tickets on sale now.
Light Up the Lake
July 4 after sunset in downtown Cleveland. Fireworks shot off from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20 over Lake Erie.
WonderStruck Music Festival
July 24 and July 25 at Lakeland Community College. Headlined by Walk the Moon, Third Eye Blind, Portugal the Man and AJR.
Summit County Fair
July 27 to Aug. 1 at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge. Eighteen midway rides, the kids day circus, concerts and vendors.
Grand Slam Beerfest
July 31 at Progressive Field. Samples from more than 150 beers, seltzers, wine and craft cocktails at the home of the Cleveland Indians.
Medina County Fair
Aug. 2 to Aug. 8 at the Medina County Fairgrounds in Medina. Demo derby, tractor pull, bull riding and fireworks.
Lakewood Arts Festival
Saturday, Aug. 7. Dozens of local artists, food and live entertainment.
Cuyahoga County Fair
Aug. 10 to Aug. 15 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. The full fair is back with rides, food and crafts.
Feast of the Assumption
Aug. 12 to Aug. 15 in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. Details have not been released on if the feast will return to full form.
Flats Festival of the Arts
Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 on the Flats East Bank. Local and national artists will sell their work along Cleveland’s waterfront.
Lorain County Fair
Aug. 22 to Aug. 29 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington. Ohio’s second-largest county fair.
Bash on the Bay
Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 at Put-in-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will headline the two-day event.
Stark County Fair
Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton. Performances by Justin Moore and Mitchell Tenpenny. Smash demolition derby on Thursday.
Great Geauga County Fair
Sept. 2 to Sept. 6 at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. It’s not called the Great Geauga County Fair for nothing.
Cleveland Oktoberfest
Sept. 3 to 6, and Sept. 10 to 11 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Music, beer, wiener dog races and of course, the Glockenspiel.
Put-in-Bay Music Festival
Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Boathouse Bar and Grill. Family-friendly outdoor music festival.
