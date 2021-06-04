2021 Northeast Ohio summer events guide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s not quite the full social calendar we’re used to, but many Northeast Ohio events are making their return this summer.

Saturday, June 12 at Normandy High School in Parma. Order from the vendors and enjoy in your car.

June 18 to June 20 at Sarah’s Vineyard in Cuyahoga Falls. Sample from other Ohio wineries. Live music and food vendors.

Saturday, June 19 in the historic downtown. Classic cars and incredible vehicles, along with bands and food vendors.

June 25 to June 27 in Put-in-Bay. Bar crawl on Saturday and kid’s fest on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: Put-in-Bay Pyrate Fest)

Saturday, June 26 at the Great Lakes Science Center. Sample from more than 100 wines and champagnes.

July 9 and July 10 at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton. Fourteen blues acts will take the stage.

July 9 to July 11 at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. Dozens of award-winning artists showing their jewelry, glass, leather, paintings and more.

Saturday, July 3 in downtown Willoughby. A Christmas ale-themed bar crawl at eight locations.

Saturday, July 3 at Perici Amphitheatre in Twinsburg. An evening of music and fireworks for the whole family. Tickets on sale now.

July 4 after sunset in downtown Cleveland. Fireworks shot off from the Port of Cleveland’s Dock 20 over Lake Erie.

July 24 and July 25 at Lakeland Community College. Headlined by Walk the Moon, Third Eye Blind, Portugal the Man and AJR.

Adam, Jack and Ryan Met backstage before the LIVE Streamed iHeartRadio performance of AJR at The Mission Ballroom on December 16, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

July 27 to Aug. 1 at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge. Eighteen midway rides, the kids day circus, concerts and vendors.

July 31 at Progressive Field. Samples from more than 150 beers, seltzers, wine and craft cocktails at the home of the Cleveland Indians.

Aug. 2 to Aug. 8 at the Medina County Fairgrounds in Medina. Demo derby, tractor pull, bull riding and fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 7. Dozens of local artists, food and live entertainment.

Aug. 10 to Aug. 15 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. The full fair is back with rides, food and crafts.

Aug. 12 to Aug. 15 in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood. Details have not been released on if the feast will return to full form.

Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 on the Flats East Bank. Local and national artists will sell their work along Cleveland’s waterfront.

Aug. 22 to Aug. 29 at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington. Ohio’s second-largest county fair.

Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 at Put-in-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will headline the two-day event.

Blake Shelton performs for the 56TH ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the 56TH ACM AWARDS will be broadcast Sunday, April 18 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. (Photo by Brent Harrington/CBS via Getty Images)

Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton. Performances by Justin Moore and Mitchell Tenpenny. Smash demolition derby on Thursday.

Sept. 2 to Sept. 6 at the Geauga County Fairgrounds in Burton. It’s not called the Great Geauga County Fair for nothing.

Sept. 3 to 6, and Sept. 10 to 11 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. Music, beer, wiener dog races and of course, the Glockenspiel.

Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Boathouse Bar and Grill. Family-friendly outdoor music festival.

Missing something? Send your event to jsteer@fox8.com for consideration.