10 public boat ramps for your day on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WJW)– If you’re looking for a place to put your boat in the water and spend the day on Lake Erie, we’ve got you covered.
Check out our list of public boat ramps along the lake:
Black River Wharf Boat Launch
1355 Black River Parkway, Lorain
Season passes are available for $70 and include access to the Lakeside Launch on Lakeside Avenue.
Edgewater Park Boat Launch
East of Edgewater Marine and west of the NEORSD Westerly Plant, Cleveland
Eight lanes, restrooms and 100 vehicle and trailer parking spaces. Daily fee of $5, credit card only.
Fairport Harbor Port Authority
5 Water St., Fairport Harbor
Single launch is $12, as of 2019 prices listed.
Gordon Park Boat Launch
North Marginal Road between East 72nd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Cleveland
Six-lane boat launch open April through November. Daily fee of $5, credit card only.
Hot Waters Boat Ramp
1104 West 1st St., Lorain
Six-lane concrete ramp with three boarding docks and 200 parking spaces. No fees listed.
Mentor Lagoons Marina
8365 Harbor Drive, Mentor
Boat ramp open from April 1 to Nov. 15 one hour before sunset until one hour after sunset. Daily launch permits can be bought in the marina office.
Miller Park Boat Launch
33760 Lake Rd., Avon Lake
Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. April through October, weather permitting. Fee is $5 per launch. Fishing pier is always open.
Scenic Park Boat Launch
South of Detroit Road entrance to the Rocky River Reservation, Lakewood
Access to Rocky River and Lake Erie. Daily feet of $5, credit card only.
Sheffield Lake Community Park Boat Ramp
East Lake Road and Lake Breeze Drive, Sheffield Lake
Two concrete ramp lanes and one boarding dock. Limited parking. No fees listed.
Wildwood Boat Launch
Euclid Creek Reservation, Cleveland
The Wildwood Marine Ship Store and Fuel Dock are closed for the season. Daily fee of $5, credit card only.
Need more Lake Erie boating locations? Check the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft boater access and amenities map.