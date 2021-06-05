10 public boat ramps for your day on Lake Erie

**Related Video Above: Boating and swimming safety key as weather warms in Northeast Ohio**

CLEVELAND (WJW)– If you’re looking for a place to put your boat in the water and spend the day on Lake Erie, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our list of public boat ramps along the lake:

Black River Wharf Boat Launch

1355 Black River Parkway, Lorain

Season passes are available for $70 and include access to the Lakeside Launch on Lakeside Avenue.

Black River Wharf Boat Launch, Lorain (Photo courtesy: ODNR)

Edgewater Park Boat Launch

East of Edgewater Marine and west of the NEORSD Westerly Plant, Cleveland

Eight lanes, restrooms and 100 vehicle and trailer parking spaces. Daily fee of $5, credit card only.

Edgewater Park Boat Launch, Cleveland (Photo courtesy: ODNR)

Fairport Harbor Port Authority

5 Water St., Fairport Harbor

Single launch is $12, as of 2019 prices listed.

Gordon Park Boat Launch

North Marginal Road between East 72nd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Cleveland

Six-lane boat launch open April through November. Daily fee of $5, credit card only.

Hot Waters Boat Ramp

1104 West 1st St., Lorain

Six-lane concrete ramp with three boarding docks and 200 parking spaces. No fees listed.

Hot Waters Boat Ramp, Lorain (Photo courtesy: ODNR)

Mentor Lagoons Marina

8365 Harbor Drive, Mentor

Boat ramp open from April 1 to Nov. 15 one hour before sunset until one hour after sunset. Daily launch permits can be bought in the marina office.

Mentor Lagoons Marina (Photo courtesy: ODNR)

Miller Park Boat Launch

33760 Lake Rd., Avon Lake

Open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. April through October, weather permitting. Fee is $5 per launch. Fishing pier is always open.

Scenic Park Boat Launch

South of Detroit Road entrance to the Rocky River Reservation, Lakewood

Access to Rocky River and Lake Erie. Daily feet of $5, credit card only.

Sheffield Lake Community Park Boat Ramp

East Lake Road and Lake Breeze Drive, Sheffield Lake

Two concrete ramp lanes and one boarding dock. Limited parking. No fees listed.

Sheffield Lake Community Park Boat Ramp (Photo courtesy: ODNR)

Wildwood Boat Launch

Euclid Creek Reservation, Cleveland

The Wildwood Marine Ship Store and Fuel Dock are closed for the season. Daily fee of $5, credit card only.

Need more Lake Erie boating locations? Check the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Parks and Watercraft boater access and amenities map.