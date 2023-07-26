CLEVELAND (WJW) – A new provision in the state budget is requiring Ohio schools to provide free period products to students.

“There are cheers right now across the state from women and girls,” said Senator Nickie Antonio (D) of Lakewood.

Ohio students grades six through 12 will soon have access to free period products at school.

“One in five girls across the US miss a portion or all day of school because they don’t have access,” said Senator Stephanie Kunze (R) of Dublin.

Antonio and Kunze introduced the provision to the state budget that allocates $5 million to schools over the next two years.

“It was a great step towards progress, a sigh of relief,” said Bree Easterling with Policy Matters Ohio.

Policy Matters Ohio is a nonprofit that researches economics and schools, along with a variety of societal issues.

“It goes beyond the embarrassment and the stigma. It becomes a health equity issue,” said Easterling.

Ohio now joins over 20 states that have passed legislation to help students have free access to feminine hygiene products while in school.

Lawmakers say they are hoping funding will both normalize and standardize how period products are available in both private and public schools.