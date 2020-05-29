1  of  3
28 statehouse windows smashed, fires started during Columbus protests surrounding George Floyd’s death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Following a protest last night in Ohio’s capitol that damaged the statehouse building, the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board has announced the extent of the destruction.

People were protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, when things took a destructive turn.

The CSRAB reports that 28 statehouse windows were smashed and wood frames were damaged. Multiple doors were also damaged during the protest, along with five lamp poles. Fires were started in multiple flowerbeds and flags were burned.

Trash cans on the premises were also dumped over and thrown.

The Senate building was not harmed during the protest, nor was the Atrium.

There is no estimation on the cost of the damages at this time.

