CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio State and West Virginia will play a neutral-site game on Saturday, Dec. 30, in Cleveland.

Ohio State confirmed the news Wednesday.

The game time and venue will be announced at a later date.

This matchup will mark the 18th time the teams will meet on the hardwood, with Ohio State leading the all-time series 9-8.

However, West Virginia has won eight of the last nine meetings, including their last game in Cleveland on Dec. 29, 2019, where they beat Ohio State 67-59.