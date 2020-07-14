Ohio State University resumes athletic workouts, following new round of student-athlete COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio State University put a pause on all of its voluntary sports workouts last week, after assessing the results of student-athlete COVID-19 tests.
Those test results were not reported, to keep the students’ privacy, but they were enough to shut down the athletic program until today. OSU has now announced that, after another round of testing and speaking to medical experts, athletic training operations are ready to resume.
That includes the following sports: field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer and basketball, along with women’s volleyball.
“Our Buckeyes are excited to be headed into a new school year and were disappointed last week when we had to temporarily suspend training,” Ohio State Athletics Director Gene Smith said in a statement. “These young people come from across the nation and the world to be part of our Ohio State family, and we do everything we can to create a safe, healthy environment so that they have a chance to study and compete. Our medical team will continue to evaluate, and we will share decisions as we move forward.”
The school is continuing its social distancing policies and is requiring any athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 to quarantine. Routine tests will also continue, the university said.
While some Ohio colleges and universities are choosing to cancel or postpone fall sports due to coronavirus concerns, OSU is not one of them.
