COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Campus police at The Ohio State University received 10 reports of rape during the month of March.

Of the 10 rapes, three were reported as happening in March. Two were reported as occurring in February.

Four rapes occurred in 2021, according to campus police logs.

One rape occurred in 1996, the logs said.

Breakdown by location

Of the rapes that occurred in March, one was reported as occurring at an Education Abroad program. One was reported as occurring at an unknown residence hall, and the other at an unknown location.

During the month of March, campus police also received two reports of rapes that are counted as occurring in February. One report of rape to campus police had its location listed as at an unknown residence hall. This report indicated six counts of rape.

The other rape in February reported to campus police was at an unknown location.

Campus police keep the logs in compliance with the Clery Act. Some rapes are reported directly to campus police, and others come via a Campus Security Authority.

In February, OSU police received 11 reports of rape, and seven in January, bringing the total for 2022 to 28 reports of rape given to campus police.

In 2021, 77 rapes were reported to campus police at the university.

OSU statement

Ohio State University said in a statement to FOX 8 sister station NBC4 in February that “incidents listed with a CSA (Campus Security Authority) prefix are listed in accordance with Clery Act reporting requirements and are not reports made for the purpose of a criminal investigation or other law enforcement action.”

Furthermore, the statement said, in part: “In 2019, the university opened the Office of Institutional Equity to centralize reporting and investigation of all forms of discrimination, harassment, and sexual misconduct. The following year, reports of sexual misconduct increased significantly, with some categories of reports increasing by approximately 182%.

“Education, including mandatory, annual sexual assault and sexual harassment training, remains a focus for the university. In 2016, Ohio State implemented mandatory sexual misconduct prevention education for incoming students. The university expanded this requirement in 2018 to all students, faculty, and staff.”