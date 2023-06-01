[In the player above, get a breakdown of FOX 8 News’ top stories for Thursday, June 1, 2023.]

(WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol plans to send 14 state troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas for two weeks after a request from the Texas governor.

Gov. Mike DeWine, in response to a request for assistance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, has authorized a contingent of state troopers to respond to Texas to assist local law enforcement with border surveillance.

A total of 14 Ohio state troopers and supervisors are expected to travel to Texas in the coming weeks. During this two-week assignment, Ohio troopers will not be tasked with making arrests.

This is the second group of troopers to respond to support Texas law enforcement in nearly two years. DeWine previously authorized Ohio state troopers to respond to Texas in July 2021.

Ohio has maintained a continuous presence on the border since October 2020, when approximately 115 members of the Ohio National Guard were deployed to support the Southwest Border operations at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Guard Bureau.

Since that time, DeWine has additionally deployed nearly 325 Ohio National Guard members to Texas, with 125 of those guard members remaining at the border on active duty.

A new rotation of 50 Ohio National Guard members is scheduled to deploy to Texas in October 2023.