COLUMBUS (WJW) — The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes will host the unbeaten Toledo Rockets Saturday.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m.

Both teams are 2-0 on the season. It’s the fourth meeting between the Buckeyes and Rockets. Ohio State leads the series, 3-0.

Toledo comes off a 55-10 win over UMass Saturday.

Ohio State beat Arkansas in Week 2, 45-12, last weekend.

In that game, C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr.. Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards.

Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a first-year player in the Rose Bowl last season, Harrison became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career.