COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State junior tight end Zak Herbstreit has been hospitalized and under the care of cardiologists since Friday, his family announced Tuesday.

Herbstreit, a junior, is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who posted a note on his son’s behalf to social media.

“I have had a bit of a setback these past couple of weeks. Not feeling right. Culminated with tests results this past Friday that forced me into the hospital. I have some of the best cardiologists looking after me, and I am beyond appreciative,” Zak said in his dad’s Twitter post.

“We are doing a number of tests and conjuring a plan to ensure that I will be able to be back to feeling normal again. I appreciate the overwhelming support over the past couple of days. I am feeling good and hope to be out of the hospital soon.”

Kirk wrote that his son is awake and on his phone from “time to time.”

“I just wanted to add how much we appreciate so many people reaching out concerned about his well being,” Kirk said. “He has a long journey ahead of him.”

Zak is at Wexner Medical Center on Ohio State’s campus, a university spokesperson said.

Zak joined the program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on. In high school, he played for Montgomery Bell Academy in Tennessee.