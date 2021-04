COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Demonstrators took to the streets of Columbus to protest the deadly police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant.

According to our sister station WCMH, Ohio State University students staged the protest.

Courtesy: WCMH via livestream

WCMH live-streamed the protest. Warning: Viewers may hear/see profanity and disturbing/offensive language/images.

The students were heard chanting Bryant’s name, demanding justice.