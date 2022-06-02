COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – State Senator Sandra Williams, (D) Cleveland, announced Wednesday that she was resigning. She made the announcement on the floor of the Ohio Statehouse and on Twitter.

“Today, I officially resigned from my office as State Senator. It has been a true privilege serving the great citizens of Ohio’s 21st Senate District for the last eight years,” Williams said.

She received a standing ovation when she made the announcement.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had in my entire life, and I’m really going to miss it,” she said after the applause.

Williams is unable to run again due to term limits but is leaving ahead of the end of her term. She came in 6th place in the race for the mayor of Cleveland.