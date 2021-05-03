Ohio State Senator Sandra Williams enters Cleveland mayoral race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — State Senator Sandra Williams formally launched her bid today to become the next Mayor of Cleveland.

Senator Williams would be the first African American woman elected to be Mayor of Cleveland.

She served in the U.S. Army Reserve and put herself through college at Cuyahoga Community College, Cleveland State, and Tiffin University. Then she spent ten years working as a corrections, parole, and probation officer.

For the last twenty years, she said she has worked on behalf of the people of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio in the state legislature.

“Our city is at a critical juncture,” Williams said. “As we emerge from a pandemic that has taken a serious toll on our city’s health and economy, Cleveland demands a leader who has spent their career delivering for our families and communities. I am the woman to provide that leadership.”

She went on to say, “I see a city of opportunity where economic, racial, and gender inequality is extinguished, where a good education is within reach of every student; and where fear and crime have plummeted.”

Also in the race is Cleveland City Council President Kevin J. Kelley who has served on city council since 2005, representing parts of Old Brooklyn and the Stockyard neighborhood.

Former Cleveland City Council member Zack Reed ran for mayor four years ago and is running again.

The election will be held in November 2021.

Mayor Frank Jackson has held the seat for four terms and has not said if he’s running for a fifth.