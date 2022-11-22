You can watch Ryan Day preview the Buckeyes’ upcoming top-five showdown with Michigan in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s highly anticipated game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium is now a top-three contest in each major college football poll.

Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) was ranked No. 2 in the new College Football Playoff poll released Tuesday, keeping its place with Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the top four teams. No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC are considered the first two teams outside of the playoff positions.

With the rankings official, this will be the third time since 2016 Ohio State plays Michigan while both teams occupy the top five of the CFP rankings. It will also be the 13th all-time top-five game between the rivals in either the CFP or AP polls.

The winner of Ohio State-Michigan will win the Big Ten East division title and face either Iowa, Purdue, or Illinois in the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 3 in Indianapolis. Saturday will conclude rivalry week in college football and determine some unknowns for conference title games in December.

Georgia and LSU already know they will meet for the SEC title. Clemson will take on North Carolina for the ACC crown. TCU awaits either Kansas State or Texas in the Big 12 Championship game. USC earned its spot in the Pac-12 title game last week and will face either Oregon, Washington, or Utah.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 22, 2022)

1 Georgia 2 Ohio State 3 Michigan 4 TCU

5 LSU 6 USC 7 Alabama 8 Clemson 9 Oregon 10 Tennessee 11 Penn State 12 Kansas State 13 Washington 14 Utah 15 Notre Dame 16 Florida State 17 North Carolina 18 UCLA 19 Tulane 20 Ole Miss 21 Oregon State 22 UCF 23 Texas 24 Cincinnati 25 Louisville