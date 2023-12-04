For a previous report on this story, view the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes will be searching for a new starting quarterback in 2024.

NBC4 has confirmed that Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has entered into the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning. McCord started all 12 games for the Buckeyes, throwing for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, with six interceptions, while completing 65.8 percent of his passes (229-of-348).

McCord was named the starter one week before season opener at Indiana. The junior, and redshirt freshman Devin Brown shared QB duties for the first five weeks of the season before Brown, mostly used in running situations, injured his leg against Penn State and had not played in a game since. Brown was active for the season finale at Michigan.

McCord, who threw for 271 yards and two TDs against Michigan, engineered a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to bring OSU within three points. But after Michigan went up 30-24, McCord’s potential game-winning drive fell short with an interception at the 20-yard-line with 25 seconds remaining.

Michigan also capitalized on McCord’s first interception of the game in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. It was Ohio State’s third consecutive loss to Michigan.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Among McCord’s best games this season were his 335-yard, three touchdown performance against Michigan State as well as a 276-yard and three TD effort at Purdue. He also helped seal the victory versus No. 7 Penn State with an 18-yard-score to Marvin Harrison Jr. with 4:07 remaining and engineered a 73-yard drive in under 90 seconds for a game-winning touchdown with one second remaining at Notre Dame.

Head coach Ryan Day said during a press conference Sunday that the team would evaluate every position moving toward the 2024 season when asked about McCord’s role with the team.

“I mean, right now we’re not actively out there searching for anything other than we’ll see kind of what the next month brings in all positions. So I’m not gonna sit here and get into specifics on each of those positions,” he said.

“When you come up short, the bottom line is you got to look at everything, because you didn’t get it done. And that’s the thing that is just sobering here,” Day said. “At 11-1, you come up short on the last possession, it’s just not good enough. So you got to look at everything, and we will look at everything.”

Brown, true freshman Lincoln Kienholz and senior Tristian Gebbia are the remaining quarterbacks on OSU’s roster. The Buckeyes also received a commitment from Fairburn, Georgia native Air Noland, for the 2024 season.

According to on3.com, McCord, along with RB Evan Pryor and CB Jyaire Brown, are one of several OSU players to enter the transfer portal. Last week, former four-star recruit DE Omari Abor also announced he was leaving OSU.

The Buckeyes play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 in Dallas, Texas.