COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Third-ranked Ohio State (2-0) welcomes in one of the best teams in the Mid-American Conference in the Toledo Rockets (2-0) tonight at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes have never lost in three meetings against Toledo, and won 27-22 in the last contest between the two squads in 2011.

This is the final non-conference game for the Buckeyes before Big Ten play starts, so they will look to head into league play with momentum.

1st Quarter

It appears that Ohio State will have the services of Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the Rockets, as he is back from a leg injury suffered early in the opening victory over Notre Dame.

Ohio State dented the scoreboard first, going up 7-0 on a seven-yard jaunt by TreVeyon Henderson with 11:11 remaining in the quarter. The touchdown was set up by a great throw up the sideline from Stroud to Cade Stover that covered 38 yards. The Buckeyes covered 82 yards in eight plays.

Toledo answered on a 50-yard scoring strike from Dequan Finn to Thomas Zsiros, covering 75 yards in four plays and less than a minute. One knock on Jim Knowles aggressive defense is that it can allow big plays, and that was an example. Cam Brown was in man coverage with no help deep and got beat on a post route.

Henderson has left the sideline and was headed to the locker room with an undisclosed injury. Miyan Williams takes over backfield duties. The Buckeyes answered Toledo’s score with one of its own, an eight-yard strike from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr in the left corner of the end zone. Harrison Jr used his outstanding wingspan and superlative toe tapping skills to make the catch despite solid coverage by Toledo’s cornerback. Ohio State covered 75 yards in six plays and leads 14-7 with 7:52 left in the quarter.

Stroud has been magnificent, going 8-of-8 for 132 yards and a touchdown.

OSU was much better on its second defensive series, forcing a three-and-out and a Toledo punt.

Stroud set the Buckeyes up in great position with a 42-yard dart to the sideline to Harrison Jr, who eluded a safety and got to the three yard line, bringing up first and goal.

OSU pushed its lead to 21-7 in just over a minute on a jet sweep to Emeka Egbuka from the three, capping a three-play, 59-yard drive. Stroud had his first misfire of the night after nine straight completions when he overthrew a wide open Stover in the right corner of the end zone.

Toledo had the ball third-and-one but OSU LB Tommy Eichenberg stoned Rockets runner Peny Boone for no gain, forcing another punt.