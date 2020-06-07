1  of  5
Ohio State Parks shares photos of trash left behind, reminds visitors to clean up

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With summer now in full swing, more people are spending time outside and visiting state parks throughout Ohio.

However, not everyone is cleaning up after themselves.

Ohio State Parks took to Facebook to remind people to throw out their trash.

“Trash cans are unsightly in a natural setting, and they can disrupt woodland ecosystems. Do your duty to keep our parks clean and safe for everyone to enjoy! The following pics were taken the last few weeks in our state parks. #responsiblerecreation” officials wrote on Facebook.

They also shared some photos which you can see below.

