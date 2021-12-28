Ohio State marching band impresses Tom Cruise with ‘Top Gun’ tribute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State University marching band has a special fan.

The Best Damn Band in the Land’s “Top Gun” tribute during the Purdue football game last month impressed actor Tom Cruise.

Maverick himself sent a letter to the band, which band director Christopher Hoch read to the students. Cruise also sent shirts from “Tom Gun: Maverick” and invited them to a private screening when the movie is released in the spring.

“What a phenomenal performance,” Cruise wrote in the letter. “Best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl.”

During the November show, the marching band did a medley from the movie soundtrack, including “Take My Breath Away,” “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling” and “Danger Zone.” They formed a fighter get and aviator sunglasses on the field.