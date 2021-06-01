Ohio State hopes for full stadium capacity during 2021 football season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State started selling football season tickets Tuesday, with the hope of returning to full capacity for the fall season.

BREAKING: Ohio State is now selling football season tickets with the hope/intent to sell the stadium at full capacity. OSU says it work with local health officials toward that goal. — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) June 1, 2021

“Our hope is that we are at full capacity for our football games,” said Athletic Director Gene Smith. “We will continue to work with our university partners and with Columbus Public Health on all of our safety protocols, including strongly encouraging those who are eligible to get vaccinated. You’ll continue to hear that message of support for vaccinations a lot from our department, the university and Columbus Public Health because it is a key component to having a full stadium in the fall.”

Today, invoicing starts for season tickets holders, including those who rolled over funds from the 2020 season. Deposits are now being accepted for new season ticket holders.

The Department of Athletics says a seat selection process for season ticket holders will take place this summer.

Ohio State is moving to mobile-only ticketing for all events. Fans can access their ticket online, transfer to family and friends, utilize Buckeyes TicketExchange, or donate tickets to charity.

Key dates:

June 2 – Faculty and staff season tickets go on sale

June 21 – Student tickets go on sale

Early August – OSU hopes to have inventory available to put a four-game “flex” plan and two three-game “mini” plans on sale in early August with more details to come in July.

Mid-August – Single game ticket sales will begin in mid-August, including traditional presale opportunities for Varsity O and Alumni Association members.